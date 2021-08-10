VYPE Media partners with Klein ISD in progressive Campus partnership

Klein ISD is one of the most iconic brands in the state of Texas.

The Bearkats, Eagles, Panthers, Tigers and Hurricanes are household names to high school football fans across the state.

Well, VYPE is proud to call the district a partner as we welcome Klein ISD into the Campus Family.

Many thanks go out to Superintendent Dr. Jenny McGown, Associate Superintendent Communications & Public Relations Dayna Hernandez, Director of Internal Communications Rachel Trotter and Klein Forest principal Lance Alexander for pushing this over the goal line.

Think of all the heavy hitters who have come out of KISD. Klein's Mayor Sylvester Turner, designer Kendra Scott, musician Lyle Lovett, Olympic gold medalist Derek Brew (Klein Forest), The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons (Klein Oak) and 2021 Heisman Trophy Candidate Isaiah Spiller (Klein Collins) of Texas A&M, just to name a few.

