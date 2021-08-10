Deshaun Watson “unlikely” to travel or play with team in Texans’ preseason opener

Where Deshaun Watson stands with the Texans has been in question for months now, even before any allegations of sexual misconduct were made. The quarterback surprised many by showing up to training camp. Now, the question of his preseason activity and how much he’ll be involved with the Texans going forward is front and center.

On Tuesday, there seems to be the beginning of some clarity to that question.

For the team’s first preseason game this Saturday, the Texans travel to Green Bay to play the Packers. GM Nick Caserio told SportsRadio 610 it is “unlikely” Watson will travel with the team. Head coach David Culley said it is “unlikely” as well, but added they haven’t decided who will travel and play yet. When asked if Watson would travel at all for preseason, Culley said “no comment.”

This story is still developing and will be updated.