Partly Cloudy icon
90º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Deshaun Watson “unlikely” to travel or play with team in Texans’ preseason opener

Vanessa Richardson, KPRC

Tags: Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans, NFL, National Football League, Green Bay Packers, preseason, sports, pro football, football
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) wipes his hands after stretching during NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) wipes his hands after stretching during NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Where Deshaun Watson stands with the Texans has been in question for months now, even before any allegations of sexual misconduct were made. The quarterback surprised many by showing up to training camp. Now, the question of his preseason activity and how much he’ll be involved with the Texans going forward is front and center.

On Tuesday, there seems to be the beginning of some clarity to that question.

For the team’s first preseason game this Saturday, the Texans travel to Green Bay to play the Packers. GM Nick Caserio told SportsRadio 610 it is “unlikely” Watson will travel with the team. Head coach David Culley said it is “unlikely” as well, but added they haven’t decided who will travel and play yet. When asked if Watson would travel at all for preseason, Culley said “no comment.”

This story is still developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Small town Indiana native obsessed with basketball, live music, Mexican food, and telling a good story.