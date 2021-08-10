2021 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

We are officially off in the 2021 Texas high school volleyball season with matches beginning on Monday.
In the private school realm there are a lot of top-notch players and programs to keep an eye on this fall. St. Agnes Academy leads the way as VYPE's preseason No. 1 team, followed closely by No. 2 Concordia Lutheran. The John Cooper School could make some noise in SPC but will have to overcome Episcopal, which has owned the conference.
So, those are the teams. What about the individual stars, whom some are already verbally committed to play volleyball at the next level. Check out the 2021 All-VYPE Private School squad below and see who the stars to watch this season are.
FIRST TEAM
Outsider Hitter
Sophie Agee - St. Agnes Academy
Bailey Hanner - Fort Bend Christian Academy (Texas State)
Sophia Keene - Concordia Lutheran (Baylor)
Middles
Morgan Perkins - Episcopal (Oklahoma)
Libero/Defensive Specialist
Laura Weatherford - John Cooper School
Setter
Skylar Wilson - Bay Area Christian
Utility
Alexis Bodunrin - Frassati Catholic
SECOND TEAM
Outsider Hitter
Piper Stephenson - St. Agnes Academy
Anzley Rinard - Bay Area Christian
Sydney Whitfield - Concordia Lutheran (Liberty University)
Middles
Kaylee Bankston - Rosehill Christian
Libero/Defensive Specialist
Avery Hodge - Fort Bend Christian Academy
Setter
Katie Wise - The Woodlands Christian Academy
Utility
Keely McNeil - Rosehill Christian Academy
HONORABLE MENTION
Jordan Booth - The Woodlands Christian Academy
Farah Farooq - Episcopal
Lexi Glynn - Rosehill Christian Academy
Ava Harrington - Episcopal
Brooke Harris - The Woodlands Christian Academy
Kinsey Kraner - Northland Christian
Haley Muse - Faith West
Kayleigh Schultea - St. Pius X
Shea Stone - Fort Bend Christian Academy
Tatum Threadgill - John Cooper School
Christina Vigil - Northland Christian
Lauren Wolford - John Cooper School
