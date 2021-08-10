2021 Preseason All-VYPE Private School Volleyball Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

We are officially off in the 2021 Texas high school volleyball season with matches beginning on Monday.

In the private school realm there are a lot of top-notch players and programs to keep an eye on this fall. St. Agnes Academy leads the way as VYPE's preseason No. 1 team, followed closely by No. 2 Concordia Lutheran. The John Cooper School could make some noise in SPC but will have to overcome Episcopal, which has owned the conference.

Ad

So, those are the teams. What about the individual stars, whom some are already verbally committed to play volleyball at the next level. Check out the 2021 All-VYPE Private School squad below and see who the stars to watch this season are.

FIRST TEAM



Outsider Hitter

Sophie Agee - St. Agnes Academy

Bailey Hanner - Fort Bend Christian Academy (Texas State)

Sophia Keene - Concordia Lutheran (Baylor)

Ad

Middles

Morgan Perkins - Episcopal (Oklahoma)

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Laura Weatherford - John Cooper School

Setter

Skylar Wilson - Bay Area Christian

Utility

Alexis Bodunrin - Frassati Catholic

SECOND TEAM



Ad

Outsider Hitter

Piper Stephenson - St. Agnes Academy

Anzley Rinard - Bay Area Christian

Sydney Whitfield - Concordia Lutheran (Liberty University)

Middles

Kaylee Bankston - Rosehill Christian

Libero/Defensive Specialist

Avery Hodge - Fort Bend Christian Academy

Setter

Katie Wise - The Woodlands Christian Academy

Ad

Utility

Keely McNeil - Rosehill Christian Academy

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Booth - The Woodlands Christian Academy

Farah Farooq - Episcopal

Lexi Glynn - Rosehill Christian Academy

Ava Harrington - Episcopal

Brooke Harris - The Woodlands Christian Academy

Kinsey Kraner - Northland Christian

Haley Muse - Faith West

Kayleigh Schultea - St. Pius X

Shea Stone - Fort Bend Christian Academy

Tatum Threadgill - John Cooper School

Christina Vigil - Northland Christian

Lauren Wolford - John Cooper School

Ad

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE

For all the ways you love to play, Academy Sports and Outdoors makes it easier than ever to gear up and have fun out there! Get free shipping on your favorite brands at academy.com or get free curbside or in-store pick-up at your Academy store. Gear up this Spring at Academy Sports and Outdoors.