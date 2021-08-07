CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Saturday, August 7
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Sunday, August 8
12:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics
6:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Olympic Closing Ceremony Live
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. NBC Primetime - Closing Ceremony
Specific events to watch
TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. Men’s Marathon (Abdi Abdirahman, Jacob Riley, Galen Rupp)
WATER POLO: 9:00 p.m. - 10:20 p.m. Men’s 5th-6th Class: CRO vs USA
RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS: 9:00 p.m. - 10:55 p.m. Rhythmic Gymnastics: Group All-Around Final
BASKETBALL: 9:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan
VOLLEYBALL: 11:30 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Match: BRA vs USA
BOXING: 12:00 a.m. - 1:55 a.m. Session 25: Men’s Light (Final), Women’s Light (Final), more (Richard Torrez Jr., Keyshawn Davis)