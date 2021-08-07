CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 16 of the Tokyo Olympics

SAITAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 06: Team United States of America stands for the National Anthem before the start of a Women's Basketball Semifinals game between Team United States and Team Serbia on day fourteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Saitama Super Arena on August 06, 2021 in Saitama, Japan. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Saturday, August 7

11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Sunday, August 8

12:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics

6:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Olympic Closing Ceremony Live

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. NBC Primetime - Closing Ceremony

Specific events to watch

TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 p.m. - 7:55 p.m. Men’s Marathon (Abdi Abdirahman, Jacob Riley, Galen Rupp)

WATER POLO: 9:00 p.m. - 10:20 p.m. Men’s 5th-6th Class: CRO vs USA

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS: 9:00 p.m. - 10:55 p.m. Rhythmic Gymnastics: Group All-Around Final

BASKETBALL: 9:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan

VOLLEYBALL: 11:30 p.m. - 2:00 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Match: BRA vs USA

BOXING: 12:00 a.m. - 1:55 a.m. Session 25: Men’s Light (Final), Women’s Light (Final), more (Richard Torrez Jr., Keyshawn Davis)