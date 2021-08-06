CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Friday, August 6 / Saturday, August 7
11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics (AUGUST 6)
7:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics
12:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics
7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics (AUGUST 7)
Specific Friday events to watch
TRACK & FIELD: 4:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Women’s Marathon (Sally Kipyego, Molly Seidel, Aliphine Tuliamuk)
GOLF: 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 1
BASKETBALL: 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs United States
Specific Saturday events to watch
DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 2:25 a.m. Men’s 10m Platform - Final
WATER POLO: 2:30 a.m. - 4:20 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game: Spain vs United States (Maggie Steffens)
EQUESTRIAN: 5:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Jumping Team Final (Jessica Springsteen)
TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Finals: M&W 4x400, W High Jump, W 10K, M 1500 & more (Vashti Cunningham, Allyson Felix)
BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan