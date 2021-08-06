CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics

YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - AUGUST 05: Todd Frazier #25 of Team United States returns to the dugout after scoring in the sixth inning against Team Republic of Korea during the semifinals of the men's baseball on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Yokohama Baseball Stadium on August 05, 2021 in Yokohama, Japan. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Friday, August 6 / Saturday, August 7

11:05 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics (AUGUST 6)

7:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Primetime Olympics

12:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Prime Plus Olympics

7:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics (AUGUST 7)

Specific Friday events to watch

TRACK & FIELD: 4:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Women’s Marathon (Sally Kipyego, Molly Seidel, Aliphine Tuliamuk)

GOLF: 4:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Women’s Golf Final Round, Part 1

BASKETBALL: 9:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Men’s Gold Medal Game: France vs United States

Specific Saturday events to watch

DIVING: 1:00 a.m. - 2:25 a.m. Men’s 10m Platform - Final

WATER POLO: 2:30 a.m. - 4:20 a.m. Women’s Gold Medal Game: Spain vs United States (Maggie Steffens)

EQUESTRIAN: 5:00 a.m. - 7:30 a.m. Jumping Team Final (Jessica Springsteen)

TRACK & FIELD: 5:00 a.m. - 8:20 a.m. Finals: M&W 4x400, W High Jump, W 10K, M 1500 & more (Vashti Cunningham, Allyson Felix)

BASEBALL: 5:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m. Gold Medal Game: United States vs Japan