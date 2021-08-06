2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Klein Bearkats

This could be the "Year of the 'Kats" as Klein has made a pair of threatening runs in the postseason.

In 2019, Klein finished in the Regional Finals. Last season, the Bearkats fell to Seven Lakes in an all Houston Class 6A State Final.

This season, Klein returns junior outside hitter Ariana Brown, who averaged a team-best 3.9 kills per set to go with 2.6 digs per set and 50 aces, and seniors Kierstyn McFall, a North Florida-commit who averaged 2.3 kills per set with a team-best 54 blocks, and Rice-commit Gabriela Mansfield, who averaged a team-best 6.3 digs per set.

Sophomore hitter Mikala Sampson is also someone to keep an eye on. Sampson had eight kills and a block in the State Title game.

Sophomore hitter Zoë Humphrey also figures to have a larger role in Klein's attack this season.

The Bearkats will have to find a setter after graduating their top two players in assists, which could be Alyna Jivraj. But there is plenty of ammo for coach Kate Zora's club to make another deep.

