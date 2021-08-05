WE ARE LCISD: VYPE welcome Lamar Consolidated to the Campus Family

The Richmond/Rosenberg area has a small-town feel, but big-time ideas.

Lamar Consolidated ISD Superintendent Dr. Thomas Randle and Athletic Director Nikki Nelson have been pivotal in the direction of the district. A beautiful new school, Randle High School, opens this fall and another is on the books.

With that being said, VYPE is happy to welcome LCISD to the VYPE Campus Family. Their schools -- Lamar Consolidated, BF Terry, George Ranch, Foster, Fulshear and the new Randle -- will be featured heavily on all VYPE platforms.

Follow VYPE_lcisd on Twitter and Click Here for all your LCISD coverage. The district's first VYPE publication will roll out in late August so make sure you get a copy.

We are excited for the future as we see who fills the shoes of the likes of CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys), Ava Underwood (future Texas A&M Aggie), Darius Anderson (Indianapolis Colts), Jacquizz Rodgers (Tampa Bay Bucs) and Alan Faneca (Future NFL Hall of Famer), just to name a few.

Ad

And how about the hardware? Lamar Consolidated and George Ranch have recent football titles, BF Terry has a basketball title back with Derrick Griffin and Fulshear won state volleyball in 2019.

Let's go LCISD.