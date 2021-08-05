Cloudy icon
USA's Harrison surprises with C-1 200m win, Carrington snatches third Tokyo gold

Dan Levinsohn

NBC Sports

Team USA's Nevin Harrison wins gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
Finals in women's canoe single 200m, men's kayak single 200m, women's kayak single 500m and men's K-2 1000m from the Sea Forest Waterway at the Tokyo Olympics.

Men's K-1 200m Sprint Finals

RESULTS

A photo-finish final left Group A finalists lost in the water following a breathless race, excited and confused faces searching for definitive results after the eight kayakers crossed the finish line. When the smoke cleared, Hungary's Sandor Totka emerged victorious with a 35.035 finish. Italy's Manfredi Rizza scored silver with 35.080, and Great Britain's Liam Heath -- the Rio 2016 gold medalist who crushed the quarterfinals yesterday (with a faster time of 33.985 seconds) -- earned his second kayaking bronze with 35.202, having finished third in the K-2 200m event at London 2012.

Unfortunately, this discipline won't make an appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Women's C-1 200m Sprint

RESULTS

A new American champion in (atop?) the water!

Team USA's 19-year-old Nevin Harrison -- the youngest competitor in the final, who hails from Seattle -- won the first-ever women's C-1 200m in a blazing 45.932, the only racer to finish sub-46 seconds. The 2019 World Championships gold medalist won by more than a nose, defeating Canada's silver medalist Laurence Vincent-Lapointe and Ukraine's bronze medalist Liudmyla Luzan.

After her emotional victory, a tearful Harrison embraced her coaches. "You beast!" one of her teammates said, earning laughs. "An Olympic champion!"

Women's K-1 500m Sprint

RESULTS

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington can't be stopped. 

The 32-year-old superstar won her third gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a time of 1:51.216, following victories in the K-1 200m and K-2 500m events. It was Carrington's fifth career Olympic gold and sixth overall medal, and an improvement upon her bronze medal-worthy K-1 500m performance at Rio 2016. 

Hungary's Tamara Csipes (1:51.855) and Denmark's Emma Jorgensen (1:52.773) earned silver and gold, respectively.

Further canoe/kayak finals updates to come ...

