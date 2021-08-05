2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Friendswood Mustangs

Friendswood loses some punch from its attack due to the graduation of star hitters Alessandra Meoni and Ashlyn Svoboda, but the Mustangs will have plenty of support, particularly defensively, to make up for it as they attempt to find some constants offensively.

Senior 6-foot-1 middle Sarah Sitton returns and will likely be Friendswood's big arm after averaging 2.6 kills per set last season, but she will need help.

Fortunately, the Mustangs have some diverse, dynamic, defensive playmaking with the return of junior libero Cierra Pesak (3.7 digs per set), senior Kate Bueche (2.4 digs per set) and junior hitter/setter Megan Hubbard (1.8 digs per set). Hubbard will also direct the team's systems with a veteran's arm after leading the team in assists with 6.9 per set last season.

If the Mustangs can find some help on offense for Sitton, look out.

Bueche, who plays as a hitter and libero, averaged 1.4 kills per set last season, and keep a close eye on 6-foot 2 sophomore Isabella Thompson, who had 75 kills in 89 sets last season.

