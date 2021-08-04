Former Houston Texans star DeAndre Hopkins now has his own cereal

This is a promotional image of DeAndre Hopkins' new cereal via his Twitter

If you’re still missing DeAndre Hopkins being in Houston, now you can at least bring his cereal to your dining area.

The former Houston Texans star receiver shared on his social platforms on Wednesday that he now has his own cereal called “Hop Box.”

Proud to announce my new cereal Hop Box! With proceeds supporting my mom's domestic violence foundation @smooothdv.



Seeing this come to life and giving back to families in need means a lot to me.



Try it at @FrysFoodStores or here: https://t.co/8ooQocmEbc



#hopbox @plbsports pic.twitter.com/3i6I7AFnrt — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) August 4, 2021

A portion of the proceeds from the limited-edition cereal will benefit the S.M.O.O.O.T.H. foundation, a non-profit organization helping survivors of domestic violence.

People can order their own boxes of “Hop Box” HERE.

Hopkins spent the first seven years of his career with the Texans after Houston drafted him in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In those seven years, Hopkins made the Pro Bowl four times and was named First Team All-Pro three times. Many Texans fans still rue the day he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, where he was one of the top NFL receivers yet again last year.

Ad

But Texans fans, at the very least, you can still get his cereal and help a good cause.