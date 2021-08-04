2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Contenders: Tompkins Falcons

Tompkins was a young, precocious bunch last season, but made significant strides late in the year.

That included an eye-opening 3-1 win over eventual Class 6A State Champion Seven Lakes that prevented an undefeated district title for the Spartans.

The Falcons return a lot of firepower.

Senior 5-foot-11 outside hitter/defensive specialist Paris Herrman (3.2 kills per set) and junior 6-foot outside hitter Cindy Tchouangwa (3.1 kills per set) lead a potent attack that also includes junior 6-foot-1 outside hitter Ella Folse and junior 5-foot-9 outside hitter/middle Katy Lopez as emerging playmakers.

Herrman is Tompkins' dynamic do-it-all. She led the team in aces with 34 and averaged 3.2 digs per set to go along with her dominant swings.

Though the Falcons graduated key defensive specialists, Herrman, senior Cassidy Karonka and Tchouangwa are enough to step in.

Ad

The Falcons will need Karonka and junior Presley Powell to step up at setter. Also keep an eye on junior 5-foot-11 outside hitter Tendai Titley.

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE