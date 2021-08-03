Like public school, the Dallas-Fort Worth area private school athletes are some of the top-rated athletes that you can watch perform. Private school volleyball is right around the corner. In fact, if you blink you just might miss the first serve of the season. So, VYPE DFW has the top five teams that you aren't going to want to turn your gaze from for even a moment.

VYPE DFW Private School Volleyball Preseason Top 5

Argyle Liberty Christian School



Consistently proving that they are among the best volleyball squad in the state, Liberty Christian volleyball never disappoints their fans. After finishing as state champions last season, you can expect Liberty Christian to put their best foot forward and come into this season ready to repeat!

Parish Episcopal School Volleybal

Parish Episcopal can be expected to be one of the most fun Dallas-area volleyball teams to watch this upcoming season. Finishing at the top of their district last season and falling in playoffs to the eventual state champions (Liberty Christian), fans can expect the Lady Panthers to put in the effort to be at the top this season!

Weatherford Christian Volleyball

Last season, the Lady Lions showed their strength on the court before falling in playoffs to Dallas First Baptist. With their strength and obvious growth, fans can expect Weatherford Christian volleyball to be among the most energetic teams to watch play throughout this upcoming season. Fans can expect to see the Lady Lions back in the playoffs... looking for a state title.

Bishop Lynch Volleyball

As one of the top-seeded TAPPS volleyball teams, the Lady Friars always give their best performances anytime they step onto the court. After falling in the regional finals last season to Trinity Christian Addison, fans can expect to see a strong Bishop Lynch squad coming into this season. Using the offseason to strengthen every aspect of their play, fans can expect to see the Lady Friars in the playoffs... if not the state tournament.

Trinity Christian Academy - Addison Volleyball

Trinity Christian has consistently been good at what they do. Finishing at the top of their district last season, TCA went into playoffs expecting to give nothing but the best performances of their life. Despite falling to eventual state champions, Liberty Christian, the Lady Trojans finished strong with the kind of fight fans can always expect from this squad. This season, fans can expect nothing less than the best from this squad. You aren't going to want to look away when they are on the court!