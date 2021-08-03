POWER 'KATS: Willis joins the VYPE Campus Family

Up in north Houston sits Willis High School – the home to the Wildkats – and the likes of former football star Michael Bishop, track star Chris Platt, softballer Casey Dixon and pitcher Brandon Birdsell.

VYPE is happy to welcome Willis ISD into our #VYPECampus Family. A special thanks go out to Superintendent Dr. Tim Harkrider, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brian Greeney and Athletic Director Michael Wall, who are all about promoting their students.

Stay tuned for the upcoming VYPE –Willis ISD magazine, extensive digital coverage, Social Media posts and in-depth interviews. Also, CLICK HERE to see the Willis ISD dedicated VYPE page.