Allyson Felix advances to the 400m semifinals in 50.84

Dan Levinsohn

NBC Sports

Allyson Felix at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics
Though she has only one 400m medal among her nine track and field Olympic prizes -- a sole silver from the 2016 Rio Olympics -- Team USA's track star Allyson Felix has decided to go for gold in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She finished third in her heat, coming in at a blazing 50.84, and will advance to the semifinals. 

Felix will join Cuba's Roxana Gomez and the Bahamas' Shaunae Miller-Uibo in that race. Miller-Uibo, who won Rio gold in the 400m, also qualified for this year's 200m final.

Felix had attempted the 200m-400m double in Rio, but narrowly missed out on the shorter distance's final by 0.01 of a second to compatriot Jenna Prandini.

