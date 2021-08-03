2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Katy Tigers

Katy had one of its best seasons in decades last year, making it to the Regional Finals for the first time since 1993. The Tigers are confident they can prove it wasn't an aberration.

Senior 6-foot-3 middle Jordan Gamble (2.2 kills per set, 71 total blocks, .397 kill percentage) is dominant at the net, while senior 5-foot-11, LSU-commit Maddie Waak is a game changer as a setter (6.9 assists per set) or hitter (2.1 kills per set, 36 aces).

Senior Izzy Denton is a spark plug, a hustling defender who averaged 2.9 digs per set and can change the complexion of a game with her passion and energy. Senior Kailey Wyckoff is a natural leader who can play setter (3.3 assists per set) or at the net along the right side.

Katy will be helped big-time by senior 6-foot, outside hitter Chandler Lee, a transfer from district rival Taylor. Lee averaged 3.7 kills and 2.7 digs per set and had 21 aces and 20 blocks for the Mustangs last season.

