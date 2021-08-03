2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Clear Creek Wildcats

Clear Creek won a playoff game last season for the first time since 2017, and the Wildcats are hoping for more since they return a lot of their stars.

Coach Scott Simonds' top three attackers are all back in senior 6-foot middle Reaghan Thompson (2.3 kills per set), senior 6-foot-1 right-side hitter Bella Woodard (2.1 kills per set) and senior 5-foot11 outside hitter Brooke Morgan (1.9 kills per set).

Junior defensive specialist Mia Sauers and senior setter Emma Boland led the team in aces with 34 and 30, respectively.

Senior defensive specialist Briana Zamora led the team in digs with 5.9 per set, and she will have plenty of playmaking help in Sauers (3.0 digs per set), junior setter Alli Shemwell (2.8 digs per set), Boland (2.1 digs per set) and senior defensive specialist Hannah Berg (2.1 digs per set).

Shemwell and Boland also led the team in assists with 4.9 and 3.8 per set, respectively.



Also, watch out for senior outside hitter Christen Maloney in 2021.

