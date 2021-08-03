2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Barbers Hill Eagles

Barbers Hill only graduated five seniors from an 18-5 team that rolled to an undefeated district championship before coming up short against Texas City in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Senior setter Kelsi Wingo leads the way for an Eagles team that has won three consecutive district titles and made the playoffs 19 straight seasons.

Senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Nadia Karabanoff also figures heavily into Barbers Hills' plans.

Also, watch for middle blockers Avery Wilks and Meagan Mayfield (East Texas Baptist University commit).

Expectations are high for an encore following a successful debut at the helm in 2020 from previous Goose Creek Memorial coach Casey Mulryan-Veen.

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE