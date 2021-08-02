There's no question about it: the Dallas-Fort Worth area has some of the top-rated athletes in the state if not the entire country. With top-notch athletes, incredible coaching staffs, and competitive teams, we see the best of the best battle it out all season for the chance and honor of earning the title of state champions. With volleyball season creeping up around the corner, VYPE DFW has come up with a list of the top teams in the DFW area that the fans should keep their eye on.

VYPE DFW Public School Volleyball Preseason Top 10

Decatur Volleyball

Fans shouldn't sleep on Decatur volleyball. They have proven that they are here for the long haul. Always ready and prepared for the season, you can expect Decatur to have a stellar season.

Lucas Lovejoy Volleyball

It's no secret that Lovejoy volleyball is dominant. With notches upon notches on their State Title belt, they expect to win and be at the top season after season. They have more than proven their hype and continue to be at the top of their game every season.

Ad

Flower Mound Volleyball

Posting one of their best seasons last year, the Flower Mound Lady Jags are ready to enter this season. They are more poised than ever, with a chip on their shoulder after falling to Klein late in playoffs, to push their abilities to the state championship this year! Keep your eyes on this squad!

V.R. Eaton Volleyball

Finishing at the top of their district last season and dropping to Flower Mound deep in playoffs, Eaton volleyball fans can expect nothing less than the best performances coming out of the Lady Eagles this season. Expect to see the team step onto the court stronger than ever!

Trophy Club Byron Nelson Volleyball

After winning the state championship in 2019, Byron Nelson came up short on their journey for a back-to-back title run. Although they finished at the top of their district and went deep in playoffs, the Lady Bobcats fell 3-1 to Flower Mound late last season.

Ad

Southlake Carroll Volleyball

Starting strong and staying strong throughout last season, the Lady Dragons went into playoffs confident. After being knocked out by Byron Nelson, it's no doubt that Southlake is ready to come into this season proving their dominance on the court. Don't blink!

Denton High School Volleyball

Often overlooked behind the likes of Denton Ryan and Denton Guyer, the Denton Lady Broncos haven't let that come between them and their own successes. Finishing at the top of their district last season, the Lady Broncos posted an incredible playoffs run before being knocked out by Grapevine. Fans can absolutely expect the same energy coming into the 2021 season.

Prosper Volleyball

Prosper volleyball has paid their dues over and over putting in consistent, strong seasons. Last season, the Lady Eagles finished at the top of their district and made a deep playoff run before being knocked out by Flower Mound. Fans can expect the Lady Eagles to enter the season ready to down their opponents in search of a state title.

Ad

Plano West Volleyball



After falling short of the state title in 2019, Plano West went into 2020 fighting tooth and nail for their chances at another state tournament appearance. Finishing second in their district, the Lady Wolves proved to be tough on and off the court despite being knocked out of playoffs by Denton Guyer. Fans can expect Plano West to use their previous two seasons as fuel to the fire.

Grapevine Volleyball

On their journey to a state title, the Lady Mustangs put all of their effort into last season. Finishing second in their district and dropping to eventual state champions Lucas Lovejoy. Always on top of their game and proving that they deserve to play among the best in the state, you're not going to want to miss a single Grapevine Volleyball match!