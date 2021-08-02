Shibuya Crossing: What you need to know about Tokyo’s most chaotic intersection

People wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk on pedestrian crossings at Tokyo's Shibuya district. The Japanese capital has confirmed Friday more than 290 new coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

TOKYO – At every hour of the day, it’s a sprawling scramble. The moment the walk sign lights up, it’s go time for thousands of pedestrians, all moving in different directions.

Welcome to Shibuya Crossing, Tokyo’s most iconic intersection and the most famous (and busiest) pedestrian intersection in the world.

Located in the heart of Shibuya and surrounded by massive TV screens, tall buildings, several major universities and endless flashing lights, Shibuya Crossing is a must-see in Tokyo. It’s a favorite among tourists and those with a knack for Tokyo’s city life.

“Everybody’s here. Everybody loves this place,” said local photographer, Candy Sakai. “It’s very friendly. Everybody’s chilling out and the only thing you have to do is find your place and spot.”

At any given time, 3,000 people can be seen crossing the intersection at once. On a busy Saturday or Sunday, up to 40,000 people cross in a single day. It's a scene of controlled chaos, one worth visiting in Tokyo.

Ad

Shibuya Crossing is also a popular spot for movies shot in Tokyo, like “Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift” and “Lost in Translation.” It’s also a hot spot for photographers anxious to capture the shuffle that is the Shibuya way.