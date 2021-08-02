2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: College Park Cavaliers

College Park finished fourth in district last season but boasts some intriguing talent that could make the Cavaliers a team to watch this year.

Junior outside hitter Mallory Madison led the team in kills (2.2 per set) and was second in digs (3.2 per set). Her younger sister Morgan Madison joins the squad this season as a freshman.

Junior middle Cassidy Copeland led the Cavs in blocks with 61. Senior defensive specialist Alexis McDaniel sets the tone on defense with 6.3 digs per set.

Senior setter Paige Bernstein will pace the offense after averaging 4.2 assists per set. Aside from that gifted core, College Park also has some nice supporting pieces in senior outside hitter Lexi Rozanovich (1.6 kills per set) and junior setter Molly Harris (1.9 digs per set).

Coach Candice Collins Gibson has a roster full of interchangeable players who are versatile at multiple positions, making for a tough team to scout and prepare for.

