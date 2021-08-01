Track & Field Day 4: Harrison, Camacho-Quinn battle for 100mH gold

Doha , Qatar - 6 October 2019; Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda celebrates after winning the Men's 10,000m during day ten of the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019 at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Day 4 of track and field at the Tokyo Olympics is Monday in Japan, or Sunday night into Monday morning stateside.

There are finals in the women's 100m hurdles, women's discus, women's 5000m, men's long jump and men's steeplechase.

Other notable events include: semifinals in the women's 400m hurdles, men's 400m and women's 200m; first rounds in the women's 1500m and women's 200m; and qualifying in men's hammer and women's pole vault.

Men's Hammer

Qualifying (8:00pET)

START LISTS | STREAM

Women's 1500m

1st Round (8:35pET)

START LISTS | STREAM

Men's Long Jump

Final (9:20pET)

START LISTS | STREAM

Women's 200m

1st Round (9:30pET)

START LISTS | STREAM

Women's 100m Hurdles

1st Round (9:30pET)

START LISTS | STREAM

This will be updated to include the later session. Check the full results schedule for more details.