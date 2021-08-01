Caeleb Dressel sprints to third individual gold in 50m freestyle

Caeleb Dressel closed out a perfect three-for-three performance in individual events at the Tokyo Olympics with a gold medal in the men's 50 freestyle.

Dressel swam the single length of the pool in 20.07, an Olympic record.

A pair of veterans followed Dressel for silver and bronze, 30-year-old Florent Manaudou of France and 32-year-old Brazilian Bruno Fratus. American Michael Andrew finished fourth.

Manadou's silver came .48 behind Dressel, a significant margin for the quickest of all swimming events.

Dressel has the potential for another medal, potentially another gold, later in the night in the men's 4x100m medley relay. Dressel will swim the butterfly leg.