Weightlifting: China's Lyu wins thriller, Team USA's Maurus fourth

Harrison Maurus of Team USA competes during the Weightlifting - Men's 81kg Group A at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Xiaojun Lyu's performance was the best of a dramatic men's 81kg final in weightlifting in Tokyo on Saturday.

Lyu lifted 374kg -- 170 in the snatch and 204 in the clean and jerk -- to give China weightlifting gold.

Dominican Republic lifter Zacarias Bonnat was just seven kilograms off of Lyu's total, matching the Chinese lifter's clean and jerk.

Antonino Pizzolato of Italy won bronze with a total of 365kg.

Team USA's Harrison Maurus had a very impressive debut but finished off the podium. The 21-year-old posted a snatch of 161kg and a 200kg clean and jerk to finish fourth.

Men's 81kg results

1. Xiaojun Lyu, China

2. Zacarias Bonita, Dominican Republic

3. Antonino Pizzolato, Italy

4. Harrison Maurus, USA

5. Santiago Rodallega, Colombia

6. Ritvars Suharevs, Latvia

7. Nico Muller, Germany

8. Andres Mata, Spain

DNF - Arley Mendez, Chile

DNF - Rejepbay Rejepow, Turkmenistan