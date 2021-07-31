Thompson-Herah defends Olympic 100m title in 10.61, Jamaican sweep

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 31: Elaine Thompson-Herah of Team Jamaica celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Elaine Thompson-Herah broke Florence Joyner-Griffith's 1988 Olympic record Saturday in Japan to successfully defend her 100m title from the Rio Games, extending her nation's gold-medal streak to four straight in a Jamaican podium sweep.

Her time, 10.61, dethrones fellow countrywoman Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for the designation of world's fastest woman alive.

The reigning world champion, winner of the two Olympic golds prior to her compatriot's title defense, took silver for her seventh Games medal.

Shericka Jackson, the 2016 Olympic 400m bronze medalist, earned another to complete the country's first sweep of the event since 2008.

Entering the Tokyo Games, Fraser-Pryce, Thompson-Herah and Jackson were the respective first-, second- and fourth-fastest women in the world this year.

Thompson-Herah also won the 200m in Rio, accomplishing the first women's sprint double since Flo-Jo's dual world-record performances in Seoul.

Ad

Since 2018, an Achilles injury bout occupied a bulk of the 29-year-old's attention during the Olympic cycle. A flare up at the 2019 World Championships forced her to pull out of the 200m.

Fraser-Pryce clocked 10.63 in June to record the fastest women's 100m in nearly 33 years. At the time, it was the fourth-fastest ever run behind three marks by Griffith-Joyner.

Flo-Jo's second-best effort after her elusive 10.49 world record is 10.61, matched by Thompson-Herah to elevate the Jamaican to No. 2 all time.