CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Saturday, July 31:
11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics
11:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics
***SUNDAY, August 1: 7:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. NBC / KPRC Daytime Olympics Part 1
Specific Saturday events to watch
Golf: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Men’s Golf Final Round, Part 1 (Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa)
Beach Volleyball: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women R16, Match 1: CAN (Bansley/Brandie) vs USA (Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil)
Track & Field: 7:10 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. W Shot Put, W Steeple, M 400m & more (DeAnna Price, Emma Coburn, Michael Norman)
Cycling: 8:10 p.m. - 10:50 p.m. BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Finals (Hannah Roberts)
Swimming: 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Finals: Women’s 50m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, Bobby Finke)
Tennis: 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match (Zverev vs Khachanov)
Beach Volleyball: 11:00 p.m. - 11:50 p.m. Men’s R16, Match 3: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs USA (Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser)
Specific Sunday events to watch
Diving: 1:00 a.m. - 2:25 a.m. Women’s 3m Springboard - Final
Tennis: 1:00 a.m. - 4:00 a.m. Women’s Double Gold Medal Match
Gymnastics: 3:00 a.m. - 6:10 a.m. Event Finals: M Floor, W Vault, M Pommel, W Uneven Bars (Suni Lee, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner, Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak)
Track & Field: 5:00 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. M 100m, W Triple Jump, M High Jump & more (Trayvon Bromell, Rai Benjamin)
Volleyball: 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Men’s Pool B: United States vs. Argentina