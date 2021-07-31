CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 29: Sunisa Lee of Team United States competes on vault during the Women's All-Around Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 29, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Saturday, July 31:

11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics

11:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics

***SUNDAY, August 1: 7:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. NBC / KPRC Daytime Olympics Part 1

Ad

Specific Saturday events to watch

Golf: 5:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Men’s Golf Final Round, Part 1 (Xander Schauffele, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa)

Beach Volleyball: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women R16, Match 1: CAN (Bansley/Brandie) vs USA (Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil)

Track & Field: 7:10 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. W Shot Put, W Steeple, M 400m & more (DeAnna Price, Emma Coburn, Michael Norman)

Cycling: 8:10 p.m. - 10:50 p.m. BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Finals (Hannah Roberts)

Ad

Swimming: 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. Finals: Women’s 50m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Michael Andrew, Bobby Finke)

Tennis: 10:00 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match (Zverev vs Khachanov)

Beach Volleyball: 11:00 p.m. - 11:50 p.m. Men’s R16, Match 3: QAT (Cherif/Ahmed) vs USA (Nick Lucena/Phil Dalhausser)

Specific Sunday events to watch

Diving: 1:00 a.m. - 2:25 a.m. Women’s 3m Springboard - Final

Tennis: 1:00 a.m. - 4:00 a.m. Women’s Double Gold Medal Match

Ad

Gymnastics: 3:00 a.m. - 6:10 a.m. Event Finals: M Floor, W Vault, M Pommel, W Uneven Bars (Suni Lee, Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner, Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak)

Track & Field: 5:00 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. M 100m, W Triple Jump, M High Jump & more (Trayvon Bromell, Rai Benjamin)

Volleyball: 7:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Men’s Pool B: United States vs. Argentina