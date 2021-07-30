CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.
All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!
Here’s the list of livestreams available on Friday, July 30:
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics
11:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics
***SATURDAY, JULY 31: 7:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. NBC / KPRC Daytime Olympics
Specific Friday events to watch
Beach Volleyball: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women Prelim: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs USA (Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil)
Track & Field: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Session 4 | Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more (Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin)
Golf: 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 1
Swimming: 8:30 p.m. - 10:20 p.m. Day 8, Finals: Women’s 800m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Annie Lazor, Lilly King)
Trampoline: 11:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Men’s Qualification and Final
Specific Saturday events to watch
Tennis: 1:00 a.m. - 3:00 a.m. Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Tennis: 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match
Baseball: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States
Tennis: 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match
Track & Field: 5:00 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. Session 5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400, Men’s Discus; & more (Trayvon Bromell)
Basketball: 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic