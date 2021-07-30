CLICK TO WATCH! How to see top events on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 30: Caeleb Dressel of Team United States competes in the Men's 50m Freestyle heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

If you’re not in front of a television and don’t want to miss a minute of Olympic action, coverage can be streamed right from your computer or phone.

All times listed below are Central time. Simply click the link and log in with your cable provider to see all the events at any hour!

Here’s the list of livestreams available on Friday, July 30:

11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC 2 Daytime Olympics

7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. NBC / KPRC Primetime Olympics

11:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m. NBC / KPRC Prime Plus Olympics

***SATURDAY, JULY 31: 7:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. NBC / KPRC Daytime Olympics

Specific Friday events to watch

Beach Volleyball: 7:00 p.m. - 7:50 p.m. Women Prelim: BRA (Ana Patricia/Rebecca) vs USA (Kelly Claes/Sarah Sponcil)

Track & Field: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Session 4 | Rnd 1s: W 400m Hurdles, W 100m Hurdles, M 800m; & more (Dalilah Muhammad, Sydney McLaughlin)

Golf: 7:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. Men’s Golf Round 3, Part 1

Swimming: 8:30 p.m. - 10:20 p.m. Day 8, Finals: Women’s 800m freestyle & more (Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, Simone Manuel, Annie Lazor, Lilly King)

Trampoline: 11:00 p.m. - 1:30 a.m. Men’s Qualification and Final

Specific Saturday events to watch

Tennis: 1:00 a.m. - 3:00 a.m. Women’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Tennis: 3:00 a.m. - 6:00 a.m. Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match

Baseball: 5:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m. Opening Round, Game 6: South Korea vs. United States

Tennis: 5:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m. Women’s Singles Gold Medal Match

Track & Field: 5:00 a.m. - 7:55 a.m. Session 5 | Finals: Women’s 100m, Mixed 4x400, Men’s Discus; & more (Trayvon Bromell)

Basketball: 7:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. Men’s Prelim Group A: USA vs Czech Republic