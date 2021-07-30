2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Klein Cain Hurricanes

Klein Cain came out of nowhere last season as coach Kristen Lemoine took over a squad with some untapped talent.

In her first season, she went three rounds deep making school history. Gone is District Hitter MVP Jenna Karp, but that's the world of high school sports.

Who will step up next?

Kharys Grice is a pretty good candidate after a year in which she was the District Newcomer of the Year. She can play all the way around, hitting, blocking and digging with some of the best in the district.

Coach Lemoine also returns first teamer Paris Dixon, another lethal hitter.

Defensively, the Hurricanes are led by Paige Strole (second-team). Kayden Creager, Courtney Carter and Rory Sadosky are ready to leave their legacy on the program.

"Our strength is going to be experience and leadership in our senior class," Lemoine said.

Cain will make the postseason, but they want a district title which goes through Klein.

