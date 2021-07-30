2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Dobie Longhorns

The Dobie Longhorns finished second in District 22-6A, going 10-2 – both losses coming to Deer Park.

No shame in that.

The 'Horns fell to Atascocita in the first round and have hopes of making more noise in the postseason in 2021.

Why the optimism in the land of the Longhorns?

Coach Dawn Sexton returns five decorated athletes – the most recognized are Natalie Onozie, the District Setter of the Year, and Keasia Robinson, the District Blocker of the Year. Both were also first-teamers.

The offense is also revved up by second-teamers Maya Scott and Ariana Garza, who combined for 170 kills and 43 blocks.

Bella Perez was an honorable-mention pick last season but brings a tough mentality over from the softball field where she plays catcher.

"For us, it's all about chemistry and communication," Sexton said.

