2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Dark Horses: Shadow Creek Sharks

After making the Regional Quarterfinals for the first time in 2019, Shadow Creek took some hits in 2020 in its first year in Class 6A.

The Sharks went 11-10 overall and finished fourth in district as they had to replace most of their offensive and defensive production from the previous year.

The good news is they return a lot of their talent and leadership from 2020.

Senior Kayla Wilson (2.7 kills per set) and 6-foot-1 sophomore outside hitter Dominique Phills (2.7 kills per set) are back to lead the attack.

Senior outside hitter Aria Rideaux (2.3 kills per set) and senior middle Deja Benjamin (2.2 kills per set) add depth and playmaking around Wilson and Phills. Rideaux (2.1 digs per set) and senior defensive specialist Ella Hestand (3.2 digs per set) will dictate the defense.

The Sharks will have to find someone to step in at setter. The versatile Hestand is a possibility.

