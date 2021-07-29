Dutch sailor Badloe closes in on windsurfing gold

Kiran Badloe of the Netherlands, who has won the last three class-specific world championships in the RS:X windsurfing class only needs to complete his final race to win the gold medal on Saturday.

Badlow won twice on Thursday to take a commanding lead after the first 12 races of the competition. He also won the third, fourth and ninth races and, excluding the 26th-place finish in the race he will discard in the final tally, has not finished lower than seventh. (STANDINGS)

The women's RS:X competition also is down to the medal race.China's Lu Yunxiu finished in the top three in all three of Thursday's races to take the lead, four points ahead of British sailor Emma Wilson and six points clear of defending champion Charline Picon of France. (STANDINGS)

The other competitions that are farthest along are the men's Laser and the women's Laser Radial (each raced with a one-person dinghy), which have two races Friday and end with the medal races on Sunday.