2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Cypress Creek Cougars

Back in the day, Cypress Creek was at the epicenter of the Texas high school volleyball landscape.

The Cougars won three titles in 1989, 1993 and 1997.

With the district proliferation, CFISD volleyball became a bit watered down with all the schools splitting up all the talent. Cy Creek is still in the conversation and has had three-straight postseason appearances.

The Cougars fell last season to eventual state champ Seven Lakes.

Coach Regan Smith has a squad this year with the likes of St. Louis commit Kayla Richardson and New Hampshire-commit Lindsey Kriendler, who were both first-teamers a year ago. Ashanti Butler and Gabby Espiricueta will play prominent roles this season.

"Chemistry will be key. We lost nine seniors, but we have a potentially-dynamic offense," Smith said.

