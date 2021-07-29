2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Cy-Fair Bobcats

Cy-Fair finished second in District 17-6A before getting knocked out of the postseason by Cinco Ranch.

Coach Donna Benotti is one of the best in the business and has over 700 wins in her career.

Benotti loses Bekah Portalatin to graduation, who has been the anchor of the team for the past few years.

The offense will be on point as the Bobcats return middles Adura Sogbesan and Alexis Robinson. On the outside will be senior Payton Rink (Oklahoma Baptist University) and junior Alisa Cofer.

Defense and ball control will be paramount. Memorial graduated a ton of talent as well, so it will be a log-jam for the district title between Cy-Fair, Memorial and likely Cypress Creek.

Let the parity begin and some new names emerge for the Bobcats.

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE