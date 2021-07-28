Astros bolster bullpen more with 2nd trade in 2 days

Marlins pitcher Yimi Garcia talks to Manager Don Mattingly during Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

For the second straight day, the Houston Astros have made a trade designed to improve their bullpen.

On Wednesday, they made the move to acquire Miami Marlins closer Yimi Garcia. Garcia led the Marlins this year in saves with 15 to go with a 3.47 ERA. In 36.1 innings, the 30-year-old right-hander gave up 31 hits and struck out 35 to go with 13 walks.

In return, the Astros are shipping pitcher Austin Pruitt and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Miami. Pruitt has pitched in two games this year with the Astros with a 6.75 ERA, but has spent the majority of the season in the minors, where he has a combined 5.59 ERA in seven games, including four starts. In 66 games with the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, De La Cruz hit .324 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

A day earlier, the Astros had acquired one of the best relievers in baseball in Kendall Graveman, along with fellow relief pitcher Rafael Montero, in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.