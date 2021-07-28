Partly Cloudy icon
91º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Sports

Astros bolster bullpen more with 2nd trade in 2 days

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Houston Astros, Astros, MLB, Major League Baseball, trade, Miami Marlins, Yimi Garcia
Marlins pitcher Yimi Garcia talks to Manager Don Mattingly during Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Marlins pitcher Yimi Garcia talks to Manager Don Mattingly during Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park in Houston. (2020 Getty Images)

For the second straight day, the Houston Astros have made a trade designed to improve their bullpen.

On Wednesday, they made the move to acquire Miami Marlins closer Yimi Garcia. Garcia led the Marlins this year in saves with 15 to go with a 3.47 ERA. In 36.1 innings, the 30-year-old right-hander gave up 31 hits and struck out 35 to go with 13 walks.

In return, the Astros are shipping pitcher Austin Pruitt and outfielder Bryan De La Cruz to Miami. Pruitt has pitched in two games this year with the Astros with a 6.75 ERA, but has spent the majority of the season in the minors, where he has a combined 5.59 ERA in seven games, including four starts. In 66 games with the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, De La Cruz hit .324 with 12 home runs and 50 RBI.

A day earlier, the Astros had acquired one of the best relievers in baseball in Kendall Graveman, along with fellow relief pitcher Rafael Montero, in a trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

email