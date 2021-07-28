2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Summer Creek Bulldogs

Summer Creek returns five starters from a team that went 18-8 overall and two rounds deep in the playoffs.

The Bulldogs are a year more experienced for coach Sarah Aguilar.

It all starts with senior setter Jozie Dhayer – a four-year letterman. The first-team, all-district selection has over 2,100 assists in her career.

Kaitlyn Honora was also a first-teamer along with Aspen Maxwell, who was a freshman last season and the District Newcomer of the Year. Kennedy Gustafson and Taylor Larkin were second-teamers. Gustafson will anchor the defense while Larkin is a solid offensive weapon.

Also, watch out for senior outside hitter Madelyn Troy. "We have a bunch of offensive weapons this season. Our passing and setting will need to be on point to run our offense the way we want," Aguilar said.

