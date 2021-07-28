2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Manvel Mavericks

Manvel isn't just a football school.

The volleyball team has been to eight consecutive playoffs appearances and reached the Regional Quarters last season after finishing second in District 22-5A.

Holes will need to be filled as District Offensive MVP Aryn Johnson is off to McNeese State. Back in the mix are Devyn Lewis, Lyric Jordan and Mary-Kate Preston. Preston is a presence in the middle with 90 blocks last season. She was the District Blocker MVP. Lewis and Jordan were first-team, all-district selections last season after combining for over 400 kills.

This team will be offensive. Jayden Walker and Morgan Sellers will handle the ball-handling duties, while Bea Angeles will play a bigger role on defense as a sophomore.

Friendswood is the power in the district but the Mavs could earn playoff appearance No. 9 in the fall.

