2021 VYPE Houston Volleyball Preview - The Sleepers: Magnolia West Mustangs

In what turned out to be a tough District 19-5A, Magnolia West came from a third-place finish to advance three rounds in the postseason.

One of the most dynamic hitters in Class 5A was Alyssa May (HBU), who leaves the stable after cementing a tremendous legacy on the program. Younger sister Bethany May is now taking the baton after earning the District's Setter of the Year distinction. She had nearly 1,000 assists as a freshman.

Coach Jordan McArdle also welcomes back some talented pieces on offense in junior Evyn Snook and senior Alexa Hayes. Snook was a firstteamer and Hayes earned a second-team nod. They combined for over 270 kills and 40 blocks.

Another name to remember in 2021 will be Holly Windrum on the outside for the 'Stangs.

"It's going to be about leadership, discipline, grit and trusting the process," the second-year head coach said.

