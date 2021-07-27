Partly Cloudy icon
Sports

USA softball falls to Japan 2-0 in gold medal game

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Tags: Olympics, softball, Team USA, sports
United States' Janie Reed can't hold onto a ball hit by Japan's Yamato Fujita in the sixth inning of a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Revenge was not to be for Team USA softball.

Thirteen years after being stunned by Japan in the 2008 gold medal game, Team USA fell short to Japan in the gold medal game in Tokyo, 2-0.

The loss ended an unbeaten Tokyo Olympic run for the Americans, who had beaten Japan 2-1 just a couple of days earlier. However, that game was the final game of round-robin play.

Those heroics could not be duplicated on Tuesday evening in Tokyo, as Japan takes their second gold and Team USA softball receives their second straight Olympic silver. Canada wins the bronze after defeating Mexico earlier.

