Tennis Day 4 results: Osaka falls, Murray and U.S. advance in doubles

Tennis results: Day 4

Naomi Osaka may have lost in women's singles, but there are still major contenders in the tennis competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Here are highlights from day four of the tournament.

Osaka goes down

World No. 2 Naomi Osaka was booted from singles competition in a straight sets, third round loss to the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova, 6-1, 6-4. The four-time Grand Slam champ and fan favorite -- who lit the Olympic cauldron at the opening ceremony just days earlier -- played loose and dropped the first set in less than half an hour. The remaining women's singles competition is now wide open, with no clear leader. There's at least one Slam winner still in play: Spain's Garbine Muguruza.

Team USA advances in doubles

Though Frances Tiafoe fell to Greece's third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in singles straight sets, 6-3, 6-4, the U.S. can still claim multiple tennis medals. Even Tiafoe isn't out of the competition entirely, currently playing his second round men's doubles match alongside compatriot Rajeev Ram (STREAM HERE).

The U.S. has one remaining hope in men's singles: Marcos Giron, now playing his second round match on Centre Court against Japan's veteran Kei Nishikori (STREAM HERE).

Other medal hopefuls: men's doubles team Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren, who won their second round match, 6-7, 6-2, 10-5, on Tuesday, and women's doubles team Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jessica Pegula, who swept France in their second round match, 6-1, 6-4. Mattek-Sands previously won mixed doubles gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Murray scores doubles win and other notable results

Andy Murray, Great Britain's two-time Olympics singles gold medalist (and a London 2012 silver medalist in mixed doubles), seeks the only Olympic achievement that's eluded him thus far: a men's doubles medal. He took one step closer towards that goal today with a victory over Germany alongside compatriot Joe Salisbury, 6-2, 7-6.

Murray has struggled with a variety of injuries since his last Olympics appearance, especially hip problems. But recent surgeries may lead to a resurgence.

OTHER NOTABLE WINS:

Men's singles:

ARG's Diego Schwarzman def. CZE's Tomas Machac, 6-4, 7-5

Women's singles:

UKR's Elina Svitolina def. GRE's Maria Sakkari, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4

ESP's Garbine Muguruza def. BEL's Alison Uytvanck, 6-4, 6-1

WHERE NOTED, SOME MATCHES STILL IN PROGRESS. ARTICLE TO BE UPDATED ACCORDINGLY.