Live updates: U.S. women's gymnasts pursue third straight Olympic team title

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum have their work cut out for them in the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics as they seek the United States' third consecutive gold.
An unusually shaky performance in qualifications resulted in the gold medal favorites qualifying in second behind the Russian Olympic Committee by over a point, a rare position for the U.S. squad. But scores start fresh in the final, and if the U.S. can regain its composure, gold should be very much in play.
Team USA will begin today's competition on vault — typically one of its strengths — before rotating alongside the ROC to uneven bars, beam and then floor.
Follow along below as we recap each rotation.
Rotation 1
U.S. on vault
McCallum was the leadoff for the Americans on vault and performed a double-twisting Yurchenko. On her landing she stepped out of bounds.
In the second spot, Chiles competed a near flawless version of the same vault. She almost stuck the landing but took a teeny hop.
Biles appeared to have trouble on her Amanar, a two-and-a-half twisting vault, in warmups and also struggled in competition. She only performed one-and-a-half twists and landed in a deep squat before taking a step forward. Because she did not perform the Amanar her score was significantly lower than her typical marks.
McCallum - 14.300
Chiles - 14.666
Biles - 13.766
Rotation 2
U.S. on uneven bars
Rotation 3
U.S. on balance beam
Rotation 4
U.S. on floor exercise