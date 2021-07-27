Live updates: U.S. women's gymnasts pursue third straight Olympic team title

Simone Biles and the U.S. women enter the final after trailing another team, the Russian Olympic Committee, in qualification for the first time at a major international championship since 2010.

Simone Biles, Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum have their work cut out for them in the women's team gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics as they seek the United States' third consecutive gold.

An unusually shaky performance in qualifications resulted in the gold medal favorites qualifying in second behind the Russian Olympic Committee by over a point, a rare position for the U.S. squad. But scores start fresh in the final, and if the U.S. can regain its composure, gold should be very much in play.

Team USA will begin today's competition on vault — typically one of its strengths — before rotating alongside the ROC to uneven bars, beam and then floor.

Follow along below as we recap each rotation.

Rotation 1

U.S. on vault

McCallum was the leadoff for the Americans on vault and performed a double-twisting Yurchenko. On her landing she stepped out of bounds.

In the second spot, Chiles competed a near flawless version of the same vault. She almost stuck the landing but took a teeny hop.

Biles appeared to have trouble on her Amanar, a two-and-a-half twisting vault, in warmups and also struggled in competition. She only performed one-and-a-half twists and landed in a deep squat before taking a step forward. Because she did not perform the Amanar her score was significantly lower than her typical marks.

McCallum - 14.300

Chiles - 14.666

Biles - 13.766

Rotation 2

U.S. on uneven bars

Rotation 3

U.S. on balance beam

Rotation 4

U.S. on floor exercise