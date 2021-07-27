Chinese-Taipei lifter Kuo claims gold in 59kg weight class

Kuo Hsing-Chun of Team Chinese Taipei competes during the Weightlifting - Women's 59kg Group A on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo International Forum on July 27, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Kuo Hsing-Chun collected an Olympic gold medal with an impressive batch of lifts in the 59kg weight class at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kuo completed a snatch of 103 kilograms and a clean and jerk of 133 kilograms to clear the field by 19 points and claim gold in Japan.

Turkmenistan's Polina Guryeva was second, lifting 96 and 121 respectively.

The bronze medal was claimed by Japanese lifter Mikiko Ando, who earned the host nation another medal by lifting a single kilogram more than France's Dora Tchakounte.