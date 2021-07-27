BLOCK PARTY: VYPE's Preseason Public School Volleyball Class 6A Top 20

Last year was the first time that a Houston-area team won a state championship at the UIL's largest classification for the first time since 2014 with Seven Lakes taking home the Class 6A State Crown.
What was crazy is they played Klein ... another Houston-area squad!
So, which teams have made the Top 20?
1) Seven Lakes Spartans
2) Klein Bearkats
3) Pearland Dawson Eagles
4) George Ranch Longhorns
5) Katy Tompkins Falcons
6) Deer Park Deer
7) Bridgeland Bears
8) Katy Tigers
9) Grand Oaks Grizzlies
10) Ridge Point Panthers
11) Clear Creek Wildcats
12) The Woodlands Highlanders
13) Cinco Ranch Cougars
14) College Park Cavaliers
15) Cypress Ranch Mustangs
16) Kingwood Mustangs
17) Cypress Creek Cougars
18) Shadow Creek Sharks
19) Klein Cain Hurricanes
20) Dobie Longhorns
