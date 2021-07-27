BLOCK PARTY: VYPE's Preseason Public School Volleyball Class 6A Top 20

Last year was the first time that a Houston-area team won a state championship at the UIL's largest classification for the first time since 2014 with Seven Lakes taking home the Class 6A State Crown.

What was crazy is they played Klein ... another Houston-area squad!

So, which teams have made the Top 20?

1) Seven Lakes Spartans

2) Klein Bearkats

3) Pearland Dawson Eagles

4) George Ranch Longhorns

5) Katy Tompkins Falcons

6) Deer Park Deer

7) Bridgeland Bears

8) Katy Tigers

9) Grand Oaks Grizzlies

10) Ridge Point Panthers

11) Clear Creek Wildcats

12) The Woodlands Highlanders

13) Cinco Ranch Cougars

14) College Park Cavaliers

15) Cypress Ranch Mustangs

16) Kingwood Mustangs

17) Cypress Creek Cougars

18) Shadow Creek Sharks

19) Klein Cain Hurricanes

20) Dobie Longhorns

Ad

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE

