BLOCK PARTY: VYPE's Preseason Public School Volleyball Class 5A Top 10

In Class 5A there are the blue blood programs that have always been at the top.

Coming off last year, Fulshear played for the Class 5A State Championship but fell to Lucas Lovejoy. That came a year after winning the Class 4A State Title. So, who in H-Town can contend with the Chargers in Class 5A.

Here are the 2021 VYPE Houston Class 5A Preseason Top 10.

1) Fulshear Chargers

2) Friendswood Mustangs

3) Barbers Hill Eagles

4) Manvel Mavericks

5) Magnolia West Mustangs

6) Kingwood Park Panthers

7) Foster Falcons

8) Santa Fe Indians

9) Magnolia Bulldogs

10) Goose Creek Memorial Patriots

Ad

Others to Watch: Lake Creek, Montgomery, Texas City

To purchase the 2021 VYPE Volleyball Preview CLICK HERE

To view the VYPE Digital Magazine CLICK HERE

To view all photos from the photo shoot CLICK HERE