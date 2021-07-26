BLOCK PARTY: No. 3 Fort Bend Christian Academy geared up for deep playoff run

In year one at the helm of Fort Bend Christian Academy, Alex Edwards found success. The first- year coach led the Eagles

to the Regional Round of the playoffs and a 17-11 overall record.

FBCA returns six starters this season headlined by Texas State- commit Bailey Hanner. The senior was a first-team, all-state selection a year ago with 309 kills and 206 digs.

Also returning is honorable mention, all-state pick Avery Hodge (280 digs), who is also a star on the softball diamond at FBCA. Second- team, all-district selection Shea Stone (287 assists, 108 digs) and all-district honorable mention pick Reagan Heflin (224 assists) also return to the nest.

The core group is strong losing only two players to graduation from last year, and according to Edwards a strong freshman class is walking into the gym this fall.

