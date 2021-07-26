BLOCK PARTY: No. 2 Concordia Lutheran ready to breakthrough championship ceiling

Is this the year that Concordia Lutheran finally punches through the championship ceiling?

The Crusaders' volleyball program has made it a tradition to advance to the TAPPS Final Four, reaching the State Semifinals in three of the last four seasons and played for the TAPPS 6A state title in 2018.

The Crusaders will look a little different in 2021 as they say goodbye to Brooke Frazier (Texas A&M), who was a four-year starter for them. Returning is a solid group led by first-team, all-state pick Sophia Keene (Baylor- commit) and second-team, all-state selection Sydney Whitfield (Liberty University- commit).

Other key returners include a trio of second- team, all-district picks in Addy Polk (Saint Louis University), Faith Wilkins and Emma Wolf. Also watch out for senior right-side hitter Anna Schatz and senior middle blocker Haley Manjack.

The Crusaders will be under new leadership in 2021 as Brandon Smeltzer takes over the program.

