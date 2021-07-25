Lutheran South Academy Magazine: Cheung Wins Doubles State Title

Talk to Yu Ching "Tiger" Cheung for a few minutes and you get a vibe that he's just that guy.
The Lutheran South Academy tennis star came to the United States in the eighth grade, moving from Hong Kong where "tennis is huge".
"When I first got here, I didn't know anyone, that was tough," Cheung said. "I was a little scared to be honest."
Once he settled onto the court again at LSA, Tiger fit in just fine and his confidence grew. According to tennisrecruiting.net, Tiger is a 3-star prospect, and has signed to play college tennis at Loyola. "I'm just a confident person," Cheung said. "My coach always told me to be confident at everything, especially on the court."
Being confident on the court this spring helped guide him to a TAPPS 5A Men's Doubles State Championship with partner Chase Turley as they defeated Cade Webb and Kyle Pipkin of Fort Worth Christian for the crown.
"Winning state is a big thing," Cheung said. "I think people know me as a pretty good tennis player."
Cheung, whose favorite player is Rafael Nadal, has big dreams for his future after college, which include owning his own tennis academy.