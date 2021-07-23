Simone Biles gets her own emoji on Twitter

Simone Biles waits her turn to compete on the balance beam during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. Biles wore the likeness of a goat laced into her leotard during the competition. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Simone Biles, the Spring native and affectionately known as “The Goat” for her many gymnastics accomplishments, has received her very own emoji on Twitter.

@TwitterSports updated their status on July 21, saying, “Witness Greatness...Tweet with greatness...#SimoneBiles...#Simone”. The tweet had an animated GIF showing off the iconic goat emoji, which appears at the end of any #SimoneBiles or #Simone. The emoji is a tiny goat leaping in a red leotard and donning a gold medal.

The goat emoji comes from the customized rhinestone goat heads Simone Biles put on the leotards she often wears at her competitions, a reference to the acronym, “Greatest Of All Time” or “G.O.A.T.”

Jordan Chiles, fellow Team USA Gymnastics competitor, showed support for her training partner’s new emoji on Twitter.

Simone Biles is the first Olympian and female athlete in history to get her own Twitter emoji. She currently owns the most world medals in U.S. history with 14. Biles is a five-time Olympic medalist, including four golds.