HISD Roundtable of Coaches gives insight into inner city sports past and present

Houston ISD athletic director Andre Walker had a brainstorm on a Sunday a few months ago.

His vision was to have an HISD Roundtable with coaches past and present to talk candidly about the profession, the challenges of building great programs, the modern athlete, Social Media, a winning culture and everything in between.

Legends like football coaches Ray Seals (Madison) and Tommy Nolen (Lamar) to state-winning basketball coaches Greg Wise (Yates) and Jim Duffer (Milby) to the dean of baseball Rocky Manuel of Bellaire talked of how they built successful programs. HISD is loaded with talent and have some of the best coaches in the state even as they battle a disparity in the haves and have-nots.

VYPE's Matt Malatesta was tasked to moderate nearly 40 of the HISD's best ever as coaches learned from others past and present.

It was historic getting all these coaches in one room at one time and VYPE was honored to be a part of it.