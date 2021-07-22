New TWCA softball coach Maddock excited to give back in return home

Kate Maddock is home again.



Maddock, a former star player at The Woodlands High and four-year starting catcher at Houston Baptist University, is back in north Houston to lead The Woodlands Christian Academy's softball program. Maddock, 30, spent last year as an assistant varsity softball coach and athletic operations coordinator at Bishop Lynch High in Dallas.

TWCA is Maddock's first head coaching job.

"It's exciting because this is home for me," Maddock said. "I know all the street names. I don't get lost. Of course, it will be a challenge, as anything that is new is. But I do have a level of comfort in that I grew up here. I played at the YMCA, on tournament teams, at The Woodlands High School, and played college softball close to here. I've played the same fields and parks and I know the softball world here."

Maddock succeeds Richard Perez, who led Warriors softball over the last six years.

Maddock was a three-year varsity letterman at The Woodlands High, where she graduated in 2009, and earned a scholarship to play at HBU. She started 173 games for the Huskies and was an All-Great West Conference first team selection in 2011.

Maddock taught private lessons and did some spot coaching before going to Bishop Lynch, where she learned the administrative end of coaching while working under the athletic director. She led her junior varsity softball team to an undefeated season.

Maddock wasn't looking to leave Bishop Lynch, but when she was contacted about the TWCA opening, she was intrigued. Ultimately, it was an offer she couldn't pass up.

"When I came down to visit, I was blown away," she said. "It really gives you that urge in your heart when you know something is for you. It was hard to leave somewhere I loved, but I'm a week in and can already tell I'm joining an established family here. I feel so welcomed and supported."

Maddock has a hands-on coaching style. Because she played, she knows what it is like to be an athlete and what it takes to be successful. She understands pressure in-game situations, the recruiting process and the dynamics of player-parent relationships.

She said she will emphasize building trust and confidence in her athletes and offer a supportive, loving environment like the one she grew up and thrived in as a high school standout.

"Part of the reason why I wanted to get into coaching is because they have a unique insight into their players' lives, and helping them develop in new ways," Maddock said. "It comes down to heart, caring for the game, caring for teammates and caring more about being a team player than individual player. Individual success comes after you put the team first."

Maddock is excited about her "huge" learning curve but is focused on the day-to-day tasks of an opportunity that can seem like destiny.

"I don't want to make this any bigger than what it is," she said. "I'm going to focus on small goals and the small things, so I don't freak out when I consider, oh, this is really big. For me, it's about breaking things down to the basics and figuring out what's important for that particular day. I know I just want to connect with the girls, love on them big time, and teach them something new each day."