Lutheran South Academy Magazine: PRIMARY RECEIVER

Being the Youngest of four brothers, everything that Joel Hutchins does today can be linked back to those backyard football days.



Joel's older brothers Kyle, Daniel and Michael all played sports at Lutheran South Academy and now it is baby brother's turn to shine.

In the fall, Joel reeled in 47 catches for 989 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Pioneers and was named first-team, all-state at season's end.

I guess the lessons that "big bros" taught "little bro" have paid off."

I learned everything, actually," Hutchins said. "They taught me how to play sports, how to practice and how to get in shape for it. I also learned from my dad to never give up on my dreams."

Being a receiver, Joel has enjoyed watching guys like Randy Moss, Jordy Nelson and Wes Welker do their thing in the league.

Just like them, he wants to play in college and brings speed and "all-around athleticism" to the table. Joel is what you would call a "lifer" at LSA, having been on campus since the first grade and enjoying the tight bond the school furnishes.

Ad

"I like that it's tight-knit. We all play for each other, and you also get a good education along the way," Hutchins said.

Outside of sports, Joel really enjoys music and even dabbles on the piano at times. The football and track star at LSA does have his cheering section, which also can keep him in check at times.

"My mom goes to every game and cheers me on and also criticizes me after every game," Hutchins said with a laugh.

Hutchins will be the Pioneers' top target in 2021 and is on the cusp of that 1,000-yard campaign.

CLICK HERE to view the Lutheran South Academy Magazine



CLICK HERE to purchase Lutheran South Academy Photos