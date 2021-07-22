Cedar Hill graduate, Kaidon Salter, finds a home with Liberty University football

Following two run-ins with the University of Tennessee police, former Cedar Hill football star Kaidon Salter announced his departure from the Vols' football program back in June on his social media accounts:

With the football season right around the corner, fans were likely wondering where the talented quarterback would end up playing… or if he would end up on a roster anywhere at all.

As a four-star recruit, entering the transfer portal with a "bad boy" reputation from his stint at Tennessee didn't seem to pose many problems for Salter. On Wednesday morning, Salter took to Twitter to share what looks like his profile page with Liberty University football:

ain’t got to tell you about my story you can see it in my eyes @LibertyFootball #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/koSMMOxWvy — K7 (@07ksalt) July 21, 2021

Cedar Hill running backs coach Zach Kelley shared Salter's announcement on Twitter with his own comments on the situation as well as encouragement for the NCAA freshman. "People made mistakes by writing this dude off," wrote Kelley. "Go be special [Kaidon Salter]."